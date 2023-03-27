Ram Charan’s new film titled Game Changer

While Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are lead actors in the film, it also has Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil and Naveen Chandra playing significant roles.

On the occasion of actor Ram Charan's birthday on March 27, the team of RC15 released the title of their upcoming film Game Changer. The film is being directed by filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham who is known for his films like Robot 2.0, Snehithudu among others. The film stars Bollywood actor Kiara Advani in one of the lead roles. Producer Dil Raju, on behalf of Sri Venkateswara Creations, is bankrolling the film on a large scale. The first look of the film is also expected to be released later on Monday.

Releasing the title of the film, director Shankar wished Ram Charan on his birthday and said, “Happy birthday to the worldwide charmer Ram Charan! Being fierce and daring onscreen darling offscreen makes you a game changer.”

While Ram Charan and Kiara Advani play lead roles in the film, it also has Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil and Naveen Chandra playing significant roles. The film was penned by Karthik Subbaraj and dialogues were delivered by Sai Madhav Burra. For the movie, Thaman S has been roped in to compose beats for the film.

Action scenes in the film have been choreographed by Anbariv, while dance scenes have been choreographed by Prabhudeva, Ganesh Acharya, Prem Rakshith, Bosco Martia, Jani and Sandy.

Ram Charan was last seen on screen in Acharya alongside his father K Chiranjeevi. He was popularly known for his previous hit, RRR, which was directed by SS Rajamouli, that went on to get global recognition with 22 awards and counting since the time of its release date.

Wishing Ram Charan on his birthday, his father Chiranjeevi took to social media and said, “Proud of you Nanna, Ram Charan. Happy Birthday.”