Ram Charan, Prabhudeva and Farah Khan to host dance show for persons with disabilities

The online talent show, titled ‘Heal UrLife Through Dance’, aims to promote mental wellness among persons with disabilities amid the pandemic.

Tollywood star Ram Charan, choreographer-filmmaker-actor Prabhudeva and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan are coming together to host a digital para dance show titled ‘Heal URLife Through Dance’, along with Ram Charan’s wife and businessperson Upasana Kamineni Konidela. The purpose of the event is to promote mental well-being among persons with disabilities in these tough times.

Speaking of the event, Ram Charan said, “‘Heal UrLife Through Dance’ celebrates the motivation and positive outlook that persons with disabilities have towards their life. Our country is filled with many talented people, who take up the obstacles life throws at them as a challenge and emerge as winners. We wanted to bring these extraordinarily talented people together and celebrate life with dignity and grace. I'm sure it will be a motivating experience for the participants as well as the viewers.”

He added, “Considering the tough times we are facing right now, educating everyone about mental wellness is necessary. In this fast paced life that we live, many often only concentrate on work and neglect their hobbies, which can be stress-busters. 'Heal UrLife Through Dance' is a reminder to take good care of their health. Dancing brings a lot of positivity in our thoughts and heals us from the hard reality we have to face on a day to day basis.”

Ram Charan is currently busy with the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. While Ram Charan plays the role Alluri Seetharamaraju in this multi starrer, Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Both of them play freedom fighters in this fictional drama that is set in the pre-Independence era. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the role of Sita in it, with Olivia Morris playing the second female lead. It may be noted here that both Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be making their debut in south Indian films with RRR. RRR is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainments, on a reported budget of Rs 300 crores.

Prabhudeva on the other hand has multiple projects on his hands, including Bagheera, Oomai Vizhigal, and Yung Mung Sung. Bagheera is directed by Adhik Ravichandran. On Bagheera’s progress, we hear that a major portion has been shot already and about 30 percent needs to be completed. The team will be moving over to Goa for the next schedule, say sources in the know. Bagheera has been shot extensively in various locations in Chennai, Cochin, and Sri Lanka so far.

Prabhudeva is currently directing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film, which was slated for release on May 22 was postponed due to the pandemic. It has Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Megha Akash, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

