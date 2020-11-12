Ram Charan, Prabhas, other south Indian celebs take on 'green' challenge

The ‘Hara Hai Toh Bhara Hai’ challenge entails the nominee to plant at least one sapling, and encourage friends and fans to do the same.

Flix Tollywood

Recently, several south Indian celebrities participated in the ‘Hara Hai Toh Bhara Hai’ challenge, which entailed each of them planting a sapling for a greener India, and encouraging friends and fans to do the same. The list of actors who participated in the challenge include Tollywood’s Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, Trisha, Ram Charan, and even the Tamil actor Vijay.

After being nominated by Prabhas, Ram Charan recently took up the challenge and nominated Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli and the team of his upcoming film RRR to take it up, too. The RRR team on Wednesday posted a video of their participation in the challenge. They shared the video with the caption: “Team #RRRMovie accepted our Ramaraju @alwaysramcharan's challenge and all of us planted saplingsPotted plant...We now nominate the teams of #Acharya, #Radheshyam, #Pushpa... #GreenIndiaChallenge #HaraHaiTohBharaHai,”



SS Rajamouli, director of RRR, nominated fellow directors Ram Gopal Varma, SS Vinayak and Puri Jaganathan for the challenge, after doing it himself. He tweeted: "My team and I took up the #GreenIndiaChallenge as nominated by @alwaysramcharan ... I would like @rgvzoomin , Vinayak garu, @purijagan to take this forward...:)

The RRR team nominated the teams of four upcoming Telugu films as well: the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam, Koratala Siva’s Chiranjeevi, the Kajal Aggarwal starrer Acharya, and director Sukumar’s Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa.



Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who was nominated by Naga Chaitanya, has also taken up the challenge to plant saplings, and nominated her fans to do the same. She shared the pictures on her social media, with the caption: “Late but finally accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge. Thank you @chayakkineni for nominating me. so I have Planted 3 saplings. Further I want to nominate not actors but all my fans to plant 3 trees each and tag me to continue the chain. It’s our responsibility to keep the planet green special thanks to @mpsantoshtrs for taking this initiative.” (sic)

The Green India initiative, of which the ‘Hara Hai Toh Bhara Hai’ challenge is a part, was started by Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar. The initiative is growing among celebrities, and might encourage fellow celebrities and fans to make India greener.

