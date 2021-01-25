Ram Charan- Jr NTR starrer 'RRR' release date out

The period drama stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles and narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The makers of S.S. Rajamouli’s much-awaited big-ticket movie RRR announced that the film will be hitting the screens on October 13 2021. The makers of the film took to Twitter to confirm the news and announced the new release date. RRR's official Twitter handle posted,"This October 13, witness Fire Fire and Water Water wave come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before Raised fist The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS... #RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR

Earlier, it was announced that the film will release sometime in October last year but it had been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shoot of the upcoming magnum opus finally resumed after months last month in Hyderabad. The makers even teased fans with a special video on returning to the sets during the pandemic.



The last schedule lasted for 50 days and the entire action sequence was canned in the night effect. The team had recently commenced shooting the climax sequence of the film. Sharing the news with a picture he tweeted with a caption that read, “The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve… #RRRMovie #RRR”

The CLIMAX shoot has begun!



Going by the picture, the fans can be assured of a breath-taking action sequence in the film. Produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore the film is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner DVV Entertainments. The film also stars Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt , Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani along with international actors Ray Stevenson and Allison Doody.



The latest industry grapevine is that actor Chiranjeevi has been brought on board as the narrator for the film. As per reliable sources, Chiranjeevi will lend his voice to introduce the characters of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan for the Telugu version of the film. Aamir Khan is believed to have been signed to introduce the same characters for the Hindi version. The makers are yet to make an official announcement; however, the news has been making the rounds on social media platforms.