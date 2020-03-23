Ram Charan fully involved in production: Makers of Chiru’s ‘Acharya’ clarify

Earlier rumours indicated that Konidela Production would be a ‘non-contributing' producer for the film.

Flix Tollywood

Rumors that Ram Charan’s Konidela Production Company will be a non-contributing producer of the Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film, directed by Koratala Siva, has been doing rounds for a while now.

Putting an end to it, the co-producer of the film, Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainment, released a press statement which reads, “The news item about Konidela Production Company and Mr Ram Charan being passive and non contributing producers to the upcoming Chiranjeevi – Koratala Siva film (#Chiru152) is completely incorrect. The production house Konidela Production Company and Mr Ram Charan are fully and equally involved in all the production related discussions, monetary contributions and production. Everything is shared equally between Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.”

Ever since this film was announced, there have been various rumours including it being shelved. It may be noted here that it was confirmed that Trisha would play the female lead in it. However, with the project going on the floors, there is still no clarity on who will pair up with Chiru. Sources in the know say that Trisha is likely to opt out of the project after it became certain that another young hero, most probably Ram Charan or Mahesh Babu may star in an extended cameo and another top heroine will be paired up with this young star. There are reports that Pooja Hegde has been signed up to play the on-screen pair of either Mahesh Babu or Ram Charan.

On the progress of this film, we hear that a major action block and a song sequence have been filmed so far and the filmmakers are happy with the outcome. With Koratala Siva wielding the megaphone, fans are excited as he will be teaming up with the megastar for the first time.