Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela go on a romantic lunch date

Entrepreneur Upasana Konidela took to social media to share an image from her lunch date with husband, actor Ram Charan.

Entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela, recently shared images of herself and her husband, popular Tollywood actor Ram Charan, enjoying a romantic lunch date. In her social media post, Upasana mentioned that the two of them took out time from their busy schedules for a “mid-week break” and also added that they had the opportunity to go on a lunch date after a long time. Sharing a photo of the couple, she wrote, "Mid-week...Lunch break...Lunch date...Haven't done this in sooooo long." Upasana is seen in floral shirt and green trousers, while Ram Charan is seen donning a white shirt in the image.

Ram Charan married Upasana Kamineni in the year 2012 in Hyderabad. On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently working on a number of projects. He will be next seen in Acharya, alongside his father, actor Chiranjeevi. The father-son duo will be sharing the screen in a full-length role for the first time. The movie also stars actors Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The supporting cast of Acharya includes Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Tanikella Bharani and Ajay. Regina Cassandra has been roped in for a cameo role. The Koratala Siva directorial was slated for release on May 13 but the release was postponed in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ram Charan is also gearing up for the release of RRR. He will be seen as Alluri Sitarama Raju, while Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem in the period drama. The SS Rajamouli directorial also features Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, marking their Tollywood debut. Bankrolled by DVV Entertainments, the supporting cast of RRR includes Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody among others.

Ram Charan recently met director Shankar for the tentatively titled upcoming movie RC15. He met director Shankar and producer Dil Raju in Chennai on July 4 to discuss the project.