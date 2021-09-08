Ram Charan and Shankar's multilingual film starts shoot

The film has Kiara Advani as the female lead and is produced by Dil Raju.

Ram Charan and Shankar’s most awaited multilingual project is finally on the sets and the shooting kickstarted in Hyderabad on Wednesday with a puja ceremony. The official announcement regarding the same was made by producers Sri Venkateswara Creations on Wednesday.

The announcement came with the release of a poster featuring the cast and crew wearing black suits. It includes lead actors Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, director Shankar, producer Dil Raju, music director Thaman, and supporting actors such as Sunil among others.

After the announcement was made, Ram Charan also tweeted saying, “To new beginnings!! #RC15 #SVC50 kick starts today. Looking forward to delivering a memorable experience to one and all.”

The movie marks Ram Charan’s 15th film and Dil Raju’s 50th film as producer. The movie is touted as a political drama, with Ram Charan essaying the role of a bureaucrat. Kiara Advani is pairing up with Ram Charan for the second time in this movie. They were previously seen together in Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Ram Charan is also one of the leads along with Jr NTR in the magnum opus RRR, which is being directed by SS Rajamouli. Ram Charan will be seen essaying the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju in the movie while, Jr NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem. The movie is a fictional tale set in the backdrop of the pre-independence era. The movie recently wrapped up the shooting with its last schedule in Ukraine and is currently in post-production.

After a short break, Ram Charan is now on the sets of RC15. Ram Charan is also part of Acharya along with his father, Chiranjeevi. Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva.

