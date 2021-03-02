Ram Charan to act with South Korean actor Bae Suzy in Shankar directorial?

Rumours are rife that Shankar is making not just a pan-Indian film but a pan-Asian film.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Ram Charan recently announced that he will be teaming up with filmmaker S Shankar for a movie. Ever since he made the announcement, several speculations about the film have been doing the rounds. Earlier, there were rumours that the movie is going to be a political thriller, and now rumours are rife that South Korean actor Bae Suzy might star opposite Ram Charan in this venture.

A report published by Gulte states that the South Korean actor will be teaming up with Ram Charan for the untitled film. The report adds that the movie is not just going to be a pan-Indian venture but there is a possibility for it to become a pan-Asian film. However, the makers of the film haven’t officially confirmed the aforementioned details yet.

The Shankar directorial is expected to hit the big screens in 2022. The movie will be jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a photo with director Shankar. "Excited to be a part of Shankar Sir's cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu. Looking forward to #RC15 !” Ram Charan's post read. The venture will mark Ram Charan’s 15th film.

Bae Suzy is a South Korean singer and actor. She made her debut with Dream High, a romantic teen series that released in 2011. She made her debut on the silver screen with the movie Architecture 101. She has also acted in films such as The Sound of a Flower, Real, Ashfall and Wonderland among others. She rose to fame after acting in a number of popular Korean series like Gu Family Book (2013), Uncontrollably Fond (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Vagabond (2019) and Start Up (2020).

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently collaborating with director SS Rajamouli for the movie RRR. He will also be seen in a small role in Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal’s latest action- drama film Acharya.