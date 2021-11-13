Rakul Preet unveils first-look poster of Chhatriwali

Touted to be a quirky drama, ‘Chhatriwali’ is reportedly based on the story of an unemployed chemistry graduate who lands a job as a condom tester.

Flix Cinema

Actor Rakul Preet Singh took to social media on Saturday, November 13 to unveil the first-look poster of her upcoming film Chhatriwali. Helmed by director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the film is touted to be a family entertainer. Sharing the poster, Rakul wrote: “Bin mausam barsaat kabhi bhi ho sakti hai… Apni chhatri taiyaar rakhiye! Presenting the first look of #Chhatriwali (sic),” which roughly translates to “Unseasonal rainfall can happen at any time. Keep your umbrella ready.” Rakul will reportedly essay the role of a professional condom tester. The first look graphic poster also features Rakul holding a pack of condoms.

Chhatriwali is reportedly based on the story of an unemployed chemistry graduate who lands a job as a condom tester but tries to hide it from others in her family and neighbourhood. Touted to be a quirky drama, the film stars Ribbon-fame actor Sumeet Vyas in a pivotal role and is backed by RSVP Movies. Rakul was recently seen in the Telugu movie Konda Polam, alongside Vaisshnav Tej. Helmed by filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, the film released on October 8 this year.

She also has a number of other projects in the pipeline that are at different stages of production. She has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Indian 2, which features actor Kamal Haasan in the lead and an ensemble cast of actors. Indian 2 co-stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Jisshu Sengupta. She will also be sharing the screen with Sivakarthikeyan, Sharad Kelkar, and Isha Koppikar in the upcoming Tamil film Ayalaan. Touted to be a science fiction comedy flick, the film is directed by Ravikumar.

Meanwhile, Sumeet Vyas, who rose to fame with the romantic comedy web series Permanent Roommate, was last seen in the 2020 anthology film Unpaused.