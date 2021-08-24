Rakul Preet unveils first look of her character in director Krish’s Konda Polam

The movie stars ‘Uppena’ fame Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet in the lead roles.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Rakul Preet unveiled the first look posters of her character Obulamma from her upcoming film Konda Polam on Monday. Helmed by filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, the film stars actor Vaisshnav Tej opposite Rakul. Along with the release of new posters, the makers also announced that the movie is set to release on October 8 this year.

Sharing the posters with fans, actor Rakul said that Obulamma is one of her favourite characters. Revealing further details, Rakul added that she also admires the unbelievable bravery and charisma of her character in the movie. Unveiling the posters, Rakul wrote: “Here she is #OBULAMMA - my most loved character a shepherd girl of unbelievable bravery, charisma, and a beautiful understanding of love & life! Hope u like it.”

According to reports, the film was shot in the forests of Telangana and is currently in the post-production phase. Along with the posters, Rakul Preet had also shared a promo from the film on Monday. Shot in a picturesque landscape, in the midst of a forest, the promo video features actor Vaisshnav Tej hugging Rakul Preet from behind and the couple exchanging romantic glances. Rakul sports a simple and elegant look in a half-saree.

The movie is bankrolled by First Frame Entertainments. The title of the film was announced along with a short video of the first look of the film, which had the tagline ‘An Epic Tale Of ‘Becoming’. As per reports, Konda Polam is an adventure drama adapted from a novel written by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy. MM Keeravani is on board as the composer for the project, while Gnana Shekar VS is cranking the camera. Further details about the cast and crew are awaited.

Bankrolled by Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Rajeev Reddy, Konda Polam marks Uppen a fame Vaisshnav Tej’s second movie. Uppena, which released on February 12 this year, also starred Krithi Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, with the latter essaying the role of the antagonist.