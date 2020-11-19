Rakul Preet Singh joins Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Mayday’ directed by Ajay Devgn

Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn will be seen as pilots in the film, according to reports.

Flix Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh has joined the cast of Mayday, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. Ajay Devgn is also directing the film. Rakul Preet and Ajay will be seen as pilots in the film, according to reports. Sharing the news, Rakul Preet said that it was “a dream come true” to work with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is touted to be a thriller drama, and the shooting is expected to begin in December, in Hyderabad.

Mayday will be Ajay Devgn’s second directorial venture. He previously directed the film U Me Aur Hum, a romantic drama that was released in 2008, starring himself and Kajol, whom he is married to.

Ajay Devgn has another aviation-themed film titled Bhuj: The Pride of India coming up. In the film, Ajay plays an Indian Air Force (IAF) Squadron Leader. Due to the pandemic, the film will have an OTT release on Disney + Hotstar.

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet have previously worked together in the 2019 film De De Pyaar De, directed by Luv Ranjan. The film also had Tabu starring in one of the lead roles.

Amitabh Bachchan has also worked with Ajay Devgn in the past, in films like Khakee, Major Saab, and Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag.

Rakul Preet has been working simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films lately. She has the Tamil films Indian 2 and Ayalaan coming up. Indian 2 is a highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 hit film Indian, directed by Shankar. The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, with Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles. In Ayalaan, Rakul will be playing the lead role along with Sivakarthikeyan.

Speaking of joining the cast of Mayday, Rakul Preet wrote, “Can’t express how thrilled iam to be on board (literally) as a copilot in #MAYDAY. It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir. @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff”