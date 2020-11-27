Rakul Preet Singh to join the cast of Mohan Babu's ‘Son of India’?

Mohan Babu, who was last seen in ‘Soorarai Pottru’, recently completed 45 years as an actor in the film industry.

Manchu Mohan Babu had recently made his come back to the Tamil film industry with Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, and he is getting a lot of appreciation for his role in the film. Recently Mohan Babu had completed 45 long years on the big screen. On Twitter, the hashtags #45YearsForMohanBabuInTFI and #45YearsForSwargamNarakam were trending. Mohan Babu's upcoming film, Son of India, was launched at his residence in Hyderabad in October. The film is being directed by Diamond Ratnababu.

Touted to be an action entertainer with a patriotic theme, Mohan Babu is reportedly playing a role which is unprecedented for him. On August 15, the first look poster of the film was launched. The makers of the film are yet to announce the cast and crew of the project and according to sources, the makers have approached Rakul Preet Singh to play a key role in the film. An official announcement about the same is expected very soon.

Mohan Babu is reportedly planning to complete shooting for the film in early 2021, and release it in the summer. The film is being produced under the banners of 24 Frames Factory and Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures, and is directed by popular dialogue writer Diamond Ratna Babu.

Rakul Preet was last seen in Telugu films in Nagarjuna's Manmadhudu 2. She currently has three high profile projects lined up — Indian 2, Ayalaan and Ajay Devgn's aviation-themed film titled Mayday.

Rakul Preet recently joined the cast of Mayday, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. Ajay Devgn is also directing the film. Rakul Preet and Ajay will be seen as pilots in the film, according to reports. The film is touted to be a thriller drama, and the shooting is expected to begin in December, in Hyderabad.

Sharing the news, Rakul Preet said,"Can’t express how thrilled iam to be on board ( literally ) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir . @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff ️".

Indian 2 is Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited project and his second collaboration with filmmaker Shankar. Last year, when Rakul Preet began shooting for Indian 2, she shared a Boomerang video from her makeup room, with the script of the film in her hand.

In Ayalaan, Rakul Preet will be playing the lead role along with Sivakarthikeyan. Directed by R Ravi Kumar, Ayalaan is touted to be a science fiction film. Reports are that the hero will be seen playing three roles, and Rakul Preet will play an astronomer.

