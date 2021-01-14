Rakul Preet Singh cycles 12 km to the sets of 'MayDay'

The actor regularly shares updates about her fitness routine on social media.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is known to be a fitness enthusiast. She often takes to social media to post about her gym routine. After recovering from COVID-19, Rakul Preet is now shooting for the Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay. She has now shared a video where she is seen cycling a distance of 12 kms in the midst of shooting for the film. Sharing the video on Instagram, Rakul Preet wrote, â€œWelll whAt m trying to say here is cycling on way to set time management.. 12kms #mayday #workouten

Rakul Preet will reportedly take to the skies as a pilot in the film, alo starring Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. This will be Rakulâ€™s second film with Ajay Devgn after De De Pyaar De. MayDay also brings together Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn after 13 years. The film will be produced and directed by Ajay Devgn.

Rakul Preet will be teaming up with Ajay Devgn for the third time, along with Sidharth Malhotra, for another project with director Indra Kumar. Titled Thank God, the film is touted to be a comedy entertainer and is set to go on floors on January 21. This will be the third time Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh are teaming up. They had earlier starred together in Aiyaary and Marjaavaan.

Rakul Preet Singh has simultaneously been working in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films, and has many projects lined up across languages, in various stages of completion. She will be seen in Chandra Sekhar Yeletiâ€™s Check along with Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier. In Tamil, her upcoming films include Indian 2, directed by Shankar, and Ayalaan, which also stars Sivakarthikeyan. In Indian 2, she will be sharing the screen with Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal.

Rakul Preet is also part of the Hindi film Attack, an action thriller, which also stars John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film was scheduled to release in August 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Content provided by Digital Native)