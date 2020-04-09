Rakul Preet launches Youtube channel, profits to go to PM CARES

The actor shared that she would be posting fitness, food and film related content on the online channel.

The coronavirus disease which is spreading across the nation is definitely a cause of concern and several film personalities are doing their bit by way of monetary help to the government. Rakul Preet Singh will also be chipping in to donate to PM CARES and as a step towards it has launched her own YouTube channel.

Posting a video on Instagram, Rakul wrote, “A lot of time on hand so I thought of launching my YouTube channel which will have all things fun !! The revenue generated will go to @pmoindia fund ! Let’s spread joy and happiness in whatever way we can. Subscribe now to make a difference !! anddddd because it’s world health day we kickstart with... umm check out the video link in bio.”

A lot of time on hand so I thought of launching my YouTube channel which will have all things fun !! The revenue generated will go to @pmoindia fund ! Let’s spread joy and happiness in whatever way we can. Subscribe now to make a difference !! pic.twitter.com/JQlTGpe6Y6 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 7, 2020

In the video, Rakul can be heard saying that the channel will have a lot of stuff on food, fitness, friends, and films.

The actor’s current film assignments include the biggie Indian 2 which is a sequel to the 1996 hit film Indian. It is being produced by Subaskaran Allirajah‘s Lyca Productions. It stars Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles with Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for this venture with R Rathnavelu cranking the camera and A Sreekar Prasad doing the edits.

Rakul Preet Singh also has another Tamil film Ayalaaan in her kitty in which she shares the screen space with Siva Karthikeyan. Reports are that Siva will be seen playing triple roles in this flick and it will mark the comeback of Isha Koppikar into the Tamil film industry after a long gap. Directed by Ravi Kumar, Ayalaaan is touted to be science fiction. It is bankrolled by 24 AM Studios.

Besides these two Tamil flicks, she also has there Hindi movies in different stages of production.