Rakshit Shetty’s '777 Charlie' team working on post-production remotely

Director Kiranraj K has said that everyone is working from home and the meetings are through voice or video conferencing.

Flix Sandalwood

Recently, Rakshit Shetty, in an interview with the Times of India revealed that he is spending his time on self-isolation immersed in work. He was busy over the past several months touring Rajasthan and Punjab for the shooting of his upcoming film 777 Charlie and had to return to Bengaluru on March 14 following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now we have updates about the progress of 777 Charlie. Sources say that the team is busy with the post production. Director Kiranraj K has reportedly said that his team is currently penning the lyrics for the songs in 777 Charlie in other four languages besides penning the dialogues. He pointed out that everyone is working from home and the meetings are through voice or video conferencing. It may be noted here that the Kannada movie 777 Charlie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

While Rakshit Shetty will be concentrating in 777 Charlie, which is slated for release this year, his other film in the making Sapta Sagaradaache Yello is also gearing up for release simultaneously. The film is written and directed by Hemanth Rao and produced by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah under the banner Pushkar Film. Charan Raj has been roped in to compose the tunes for Sapta Sagaradaache Yello.

In the meantime, there are reports that the script for Rakshit Shetty’s next directorial Punyakoti is also taking shape. Sources in the tinsel town say that Punyakoti will be made in Kannada and will be released in other languages. The technical crew of this flick includes Charan Raj for music, Karm Chawla will be the DOP for camera work, and Sachin to handle the VFX. Rakshit also has Richie which will commence simultaneously with Punyakoti.

