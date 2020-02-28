Rakshit Shetty confirms 'Kirik Party 2'

'Kirik Parties will come back on screen and it will be such a fight,' tweeted the actor/director.

Kirik Party, released in the year 2016, was one of the biggest hits in the Kannada film industry that year. Ever since its hit status, there were speculations about a sequel being made. After four years, it has finally been announced that Kirik Party 2 is on cards.

Confirming it on Twitter, Rakshit Shetty wrote: “I had no certain plans of KP2 until now but I certainly got a perfect plot now...#KirikParties will come back on screen and it will be such a fight...”

It may be noted here that director Rishab Shetty and hero Rakshith Shetty had announced that they had registered the title Kirik Party 2 in 2018.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film starred Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde, Aravind Iyer, Dhananjay Ranjan and Pramod Shetty in prominent roles. Produced by GS Guptha and Rakshit Shetty under the banner Parmvah Studios, the film premiered on 29 December 2016 and released in India the next day.

The film had a successful run in several screens across Karnataka and completed 250-days in over 15 theatres and 365-days in multiplexes. Made on a budget of Rs 4 crores, Kirik Party reportedly grossed Rs 50 crores at the box office. The film not only did well at the box office in India but abroad as well and the collections speak of its success.

Following the massive success, it was remade in Telugu under the title Kirrak Party. The film had Nikhil Siddharth playing the lead role with Samyuktha Hegde and Simran Pareenja as the female leads. Those in the supporting cast include Rakendu Mouli, Viva Raghav, Brahmaji and Hanumanthe Gowda.

The music for this college romantic entertainer was scored by B Ajaneesh Loknath who had also composed the Kannada version’s musical score. While Advaitha Gurumurthy cranked the camera, MR Varma did the edits.

