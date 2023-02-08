Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani arrested for dowry harassment, assault

According to the police, Rakhi Sawant filed a complaint against Adil Durrani for allegedly assaulting and abusing her, as well as taking money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge.

news Arrest

Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani was arrested on the night of Tuesday, February 7, after she filed a complaint accusing him of assault, and taking away money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge, among other charges, a police official said. Earlier in the day, Adil (30), a businessman, was brought to the Oshiwara police station in suburban Mumbai for questioning and later placed under arrest, he said.

According to the police official, the actor on February 6 filed a complaint against her husband for allegedly assaulting and abusing her, and taking money and jewellery from her Oshiwara flat without her knowledge. On Tuesday, the police added in the FIR Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to dowry harassment, the police officer said.

Citing her statement to the police, the official said Sawant got in touch with Durrani in January 2022 and the two opened a joint business account. Without her knowledge, Durrani withdrew more than Rs 1.5 crore from the account in June to buy a car, but she did not object as he promised to marry her, Rakhi told the police. Later, Durrani allegedly assaulted Rakhi on two occasions, prompting her to lodge a non-cognisable offence against him, the official said.

In the case of a non-cognisable offence, the police cannot arrest the accused without a warrant and cannot start an investigation without the permission of court.

As per Rakhi, Adil threatened her life more than once. On Sunday night, Rakhi discovered that Rs 5 lakh cash and her mother's jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh were missing from her cupboard. She then learnt from the watchman of her building that Adil had visited the flat in her absence, said the official.

Sawant approached the Oshiwara police on Monday night following which a first information report (FIR) was registered against Adil under IPC sections 406 (breach of trust) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), said the official.