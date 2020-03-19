Rajya Sabha polls in Andhra to be held on March 26 as TDP candidate refuses to drop out

A formal election has become inevitable as five candidates -- four of the ruling YSRCP and one of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) -- remained in the fray for the four Rajya Sabha seats in the biennial elections from Andhra Pradesh.

The Returning Officer and Legislature Secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu said on Wednesday, that the election would be held on March 26 as five candidates were in the fray. None of the five withdrew their candidature when the last date for withdrawal ended on Wednesday.

The YSRCP has fielded Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, realtor A Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Reliance Industries Senior Group President Parimal Nathwani as its candidates. Nathwani had been an Independent MP from Jharkhand for the last two consecutive terms.

Nathwani was given a ticket after Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It was also speculated earlier that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have lobbied with the YSRCP to allow Nathwani to get elected as a Rajya Sabha MP on their party's ticket from Andhra Pradesh.

With a formidable strength of 151 in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly, the YSRCP would win all the four seats as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), with just 23 members, stands no chance.

Of the 23, three MLAs had already rebelled against the TDP. A minimum of 36 votes are required for a candidate to win the Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh.

However, the TDP fielded its general secretary Varla Ramaiah as their candidate for the election.

"If the YSRCP legislators feel what we have done is good, they will vote for TDP. If they fear Jagan, they will vote for YSRCP. We will not approach anyone for votes," Naidu said, when asked about the decision to field the TDP candidate, adding that it was "just a stand".

Four seats in the Upper House of Parliament will fall vacant from Andhra Pradesh on April 9 when the sitting members retire at the end of their six-year term.