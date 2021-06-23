Rajkumar’s pic in Google search results for 'Half Boil' angers Sandalwood and fans

The 'Half Boil' character appeared in Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha' and was played by another actor also called Rajkumar.

Flix Sandalwood

Weeks after Google India issued an apology for showing Kannada as the result of the search phrase “ugliest language in India”, another Google search mishap has caused displeasure to many Kannadigas. Fans and Sandalwood actors have taken to social media and requested Google to rectify their search results after it was brought to notice that the search for the character ‘Half Boil’ from the Tamil movie Vikram Vedha, wrongly shows the photo of Kannada matinee idol late actor Rajkumar. The character of ‘Half Boil’ in the Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan starrer Vikram Vedha is played by another actor who goes by the same name.

Urging everyone to report the issue, actor Rishab Shetty tweeted, "I plead everyone to report this mistake in the Google result of Tamil film Vikram Vedha which shows actor Rajkumar's photo with different name (half boil), so it can be corrected.” He also shared a screengrab of the incorrect search results. Actor PD Sathish Chandra too shared a screengrab of the result page and urged fans to report the action and requested Google India to rectify the error.

A recipient of several notable awards including the Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, late actor Dr Rajkumar, who is fondly known as ‘Annavru’, was one of the most popular stars of the Kannada film industry and is considered to be a cultural icon.

Earlier, Google search results sparked a controversy amongst Kannadigas for showing Kannada as the search result for the phrase “ugliest language in India”. In an apology, Google India noted "Search isn't always perfect. Sometimes, the way content is described on the Internet can yield surprising results to specific queries. We know this is not ideal, but we take swift corrective action when we are made aware of an issue and are continually working to improve our algorithms. Naturally, these are not reflective of the opinions of Google, and we apologize for the misunderstanding and hurting any sentiments."

ALSO READ: Karnataka Minister seeks action against Amazon for selling bikini with state emblem