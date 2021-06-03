Kannadigas irked with Google search result for ‘ugliest language in India’

BJP MP PC Mohan demanded an apology from Google India for the search result.

news Language

Many Kannadigas are not pleased with Google, as they came to realise that a search for the “ugliest language in India” was showing the answer as Kannada, as of June 3 afternoon. With several Kannadigas, including political representatives and activists, taking objection, the search results for the same query are now filled with these protests and related news stories. Before that, however, Google’s answer to the “ugliest language in India” was: “What is the ugliest language in India? The answer is Kannada, a language spoken by around 40 million people in south India.” Taking exception to the search result, Bengaluru Central Member of Parliament from BJP PC Mohan has demanded an apology from Google India. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mukund Gowda has written to Google India asking them to take down the search result and take action against those responsible for the result.

The answer seems to have been picked up verbatim from a page on a website named debtconsolidationsquad.com, which also appears prominently among the search results for the phrase. Although the page now shows a 429 error response (Too Many Requests), it earlier featured a list of 15 questions and answers related to languages, which included “easiest language in India” and “most beautiful language in India”.

Objecting to the search result, BJP MP PC Mohan wrote, “Home to the great Vijayanagara Empire, #Kannada language has a rich heritage, a glorious legacy and a unique culture. One of the world’s oldest languages Kannada had great scholars who wrote epics much before Geoffrey Chaucer was born in the 14th century. Apologise @GoogleIndia (sic)”

Home to the great Vijayanagara Empire, #Kannada language has a rich heritage, a glorious legacy and a unique culture. One of the world’s oldest languages Kannada had great scholars who wrote epics much before Geoffrey Chaucer was born in the 14th century. Apologise @GoogleIndia. pic.twitter.com/Xie927D0mf June 3, 2021

Sharing the letter he wrote to Google India Vice President Sanjay Gupta, Mukund Gowda, President of AAP Youth Wing wrote, “Google is throwing a very hasty search result about Kannada. It shows the Ugliest language in India is Kannada. In fact, all the languages in India are great and we owe love & respect to all language. Have written to Google to quickly correct this (sic).”

Hello @GoogleIndia what's this??



It's an insult to our language.



The language which has binding capacity to each other irrespective of socioeconomic status.



You're blatantly insulting us!



No language is ugly. There are so many results on this. Kindly remove them ASAP! pic.twitter.com/WENFVWlJFU — Dr. Bharatashree V M (@Bharatashree) June 3, 2021