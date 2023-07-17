Rajkot's proposed lion safari park takes shape with fence, tree planting

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has taken the first step towards establishing a lion safari park near Randarda Lake on the eastern outskirts of the city. The RMC standing committee, led by Pushkar Patel, approved a proposal to erect a 2,900-metre-long chain-link fence around the 29-hectare plot of land adjacent to the Randarda Nursery of the Gujarat forest department.

This fenced area will serve as the initial component of the proposed safari park, marking the commencement of work on the ground for the project.



The purpose of erecting the chain-link fence, which will cost the RMC Rs 23.63 lakh, is to facilitate tree plantation on the designated plot of land divided among revenue survey numbers 144, 145, 150, and 638. The standing committee also approved the awarding of the project, valued at Rs 23.64 crore, to private firm PM Enterprise. Out of the four firms that submitted bids, PM Enterprise offered the same amount as the RMC estimates for executing the work. The remaining two firms quoted bids higher than the estimated cost.



A section of approximately nine hectares in survey numbers 150 and 638 currently lacks trees. Therefore, it is crucial to plant saplings during the upcoming rainy season and install the chain-link fence with barbed wires as per the layout to protect the newly planted trees from cattle and other animals, as stated in the proposal. With the Central Zoo Authority's clearance expected soon, the project is steadily progressing towards its completion.