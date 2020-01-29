Rajinikanth's 'Into the Wild' show with Bear Grylls to focus on water conservation

Rajinikanth said that Discovery channel was the perfect platform to take the message of water conservation forward.

Ever since news spread about Rajinikanth’s appearance on the television show Man Vs Wild with popular survival instructor Bear Grylls, fans have been in a state of excitement. The 69-year-old star was in Bandipur forest area on Thursday along with his team to film his portions with Bear Grylls.

In a press release by Discovery Communications India, it has been announced that this show will be of a new format and will be called Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. Noting that the show will mark Rajini aka Thalaivar’s television debut, the release also adds that the show will raise awareness about water conservation.

Talking about the show, Rajinikanth said he agreed to make his TV debut after four decades of being in the industry since the show “lends itself beautifully to driving a specific purpose for the larger good of society”. Kavithalayaa, the iconic production house founded by K Balachander, also played a significant role in bringing the two together, Rajini added.

On raising awareness about water conservation on the show, Rajinikanth said, “Every Indian will need to come forward and contribute in conserving water; this war has to be led at all levels including government, community as well as on the individual front. I believe this show on Discovery is a perfect platform to take the message of conserving water to every home across the country.”

Bear Grylls, the show’s popular host known for his daredevilry and survival tips when faced with extreme living conditions, said he was excited to work with Rajinikanth. “Our team is all very excited to work closely with Thalaiva! Much more than a cine star, Rajinikanth is a phenomenon who has captivated audiences across the world with his on-screen and off-screen work. He has always shown such energy and flair in all he does and he will need that courage and determination again on our journey into the beautiful wilds of India,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, when Rajinikanth met reporters outside the airport in Chennai, he clarified that his injuries while shooting for the show were minor and that he was doing fine.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeared on the show last year. Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls & PM Modi was one among the most watched shows of 2019 in India.

Bear Grylls has also hosted prominent celebrities in the past such as then sitting American President Barack Obama, Kate Winslet, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts and many more. Into The Wild with Bear Grylls is produced for Discovery Communications India by The Natural Studios and Banijay Asia, where Bear Grylls, Delbert Shoopman and Deepak Dhar are Executive Producers.