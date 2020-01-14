Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' telecast on TV channel days after release, Lyca files complaint

Lyca Productions, the producers of Rajinikanth’s Darbar, on Monday lodged a police complaint seeking action against a local cable television channel for illegally telecasting the film that was released just last week.

"While the movie has been receiving good response and running successfully in all the centres, we are astounded and distressed to know that the movie was telecast illegally in a local television channel (based in Madurai) on January 12 evening," it said in a statement.

Following this, the company has filed a complaint with the Madurai police Commissioner's office.

"We, as the producer of the film are saddened by these kinds of acts and request the authorities to take necessary action against these culprits who are the threats to the film industry,” ends their statement.

Days after the film’s release, Lyca Productions lodged a complaint with the police, seeking action against those engaging in piracy of the movie. “...We have been threatened through WhatsApp and the entire movie is getting shared and spread among the common people through WhatsApp group with a frightening note that no audience should go and watch the movie in theatres with an intention to create a huge loss to the producer,” read the complaint.

Stating that this is a huge blow to the producers and distributors who were involved in the production of the movie, Lyca Productions asked the police to take strict action against those who were sharing the movie illegally.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar stars Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead roles. While Rajiniakanth played Aditya Arunasalam, Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police, Nayanthara played Lily, an architect, although with very little screen time. The movie released on 9 January in about 7,000 screens around the world. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu and Nivetha Thomas in important roles.

(With inputs from PTI)