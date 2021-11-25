Rajinikanth's Annaatthe now streaming on OTT

'Annaatthe', which stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, released across India on November 4.

Superstar Rajinikanth's recent release Annaatthe is now streaming on OTT (Over-the-top) platforms. The movie, which stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, released across India on November 4. The Siva-directorial, which opened to some bad reviews but raked in money at the box office, is now streaming on Netflix India and SunNXT. In addition to Tamil, it is also available in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Despite critical reviews, Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe performed considerably well at the box office. The film, which has a huge star cast that includes Khushbu, Meena, Soori and Jagapathi Babu, and is about sibling love, opened to some bad reviews. The audiences, though, seem to have ignored the critics and crowded theatres. A few industry experts had also claimed that the Siva directorial has raked in Rs 100 crore over the opening weekend itself, while some other insiders say that could have been an exaggerated figure.

Annaatthe was released in 1,100 overseas theatres, the biggest such rollout for a Tamil film. While D Imman is the music composer, lyrics are by Viveka and the film is directed by ace filmmaker Siva, noted for his commercial Tamil hits. Film critic M Bharath Kumar said after 26 years, a Rajinikanth movie released on Deepavali only this year.

Shortly after the film's release, superstar Rajinikanth on November 15, shared how he met director Siva and how the collaboration between the director-actor duo came about. The 70-year-old star shared audio clips on Hoote, a voice-based social media platform co-founded by his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, explaining how the film was made.

Rajinikanth shared how director Siva only asked for two-and-half hours of my time and three bottles of water when he went to the actor with the script. "After he completed the narration, I started crying and hugged him. I said I want him to make the film exactly like the narration and he promised that it would be even better,” superstar Rajinikanth said, adding that Siva had assured him that people would flock to theatres to see the film.

