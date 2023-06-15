Rajinikanth visits Chennai’s AVM museum, poses with iconic MG TB from Sivaji

The car and many others owned by AVM-founder AV Meiyappan have been put on display at the museum that opened on May 7.

Flix Kollywood

Many Rajinikanth fans will remember the red 1935 MG TB car that made an appearance in Sivaji - The Boss (2007). The iconic car is now on display at AVM Productions’ new museum in Chennai, where the ‘Superstar’ made a recent visit. The car that featured in the hit song ‘Athiradee’ and Rajni have been reunited after 16 years and photographed together a stone’s throw from the very production house that bankrolled Sivaji.

Interestingly, the MG-T is one of many cars belonging to AVM Productions founder AV Meiyappan that are on display at the new museum. The museum is situated near AVM’s main offices in Vadapalani and has been open to the public since May 7. It was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin and actor-politician Kamal Haasan. The museum also has on display a palanquin that too was seen in Sivaji.

In celebration of Rajini’s visit to the museum, AVM Productions tweeted, “Oru koodai sunlight, oru koodai moonlight & #SuperstarRajinikanth's unseen pictures from the @avmmuseum on the occasion of #SivajiTheBoss turning 16; One of Tamil Cinema's biggest blockbusters!” The tweet references lyrics from another song from Sivaji titled ‘Style’, performed by Blaaze, Suresh Peters, and others. The music for the film was composed by AR Rahman. Sivaji starred Rajinikanth and Shriya Saran in the lead with comedian Vivek in a supporting role.

The museum also has an intriguing collection of legacy technology that has been used over the decades in filmmaking, many of which were employed in the making of AVM’s own films.

