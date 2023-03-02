Rajinikanth’s next film to be helmed by TJ Gnanavel under Lyca Productions banner

Gnanavel directed the critically acclaimed film Jai Bhim, starring Suriya, which was released on Amazon Prime Video.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s next project will be helmed by filmmaker T J Gnanavel under the banner of Lyca Productions. This was formally announced by the production house, on the occasion of its chairman Subaskaran’s birthday on Thursday, March 2. Gnanavel directed the critically acclaimed film Jai Bhim, starring Suriya, which was released on Amazon Prime Video.

This film is going to be Rajinikanth’s 170th film and is set to release in 2024. In a written statement dated March 2, Lyca Productions wrote, “Today on the occasion of our beloved “Chairman” Subaskaran’s birthday, Lyca Productions is feeling acclaimed and honoured in announcing “Superstar” Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 170 film under our banner. This film will be directed by TJ Gnanavel, will have music by “Rockstar” Anirudh and produced by Subaskaran. We are further happy to inform that the shoot of the film will commence soon under the leadership of GKM Tamil Kumaran and will be ready for release in 2024.”

The Lyca group further added that they are extremely happy and honoured in associating with Rajinikanth again after many successful projects. The actor has done films like 2.0 and Darbar under their banner earlier. “And with all your blessings and wishes, we sincerely believe that this movie would attain all pinnacles bringing joy to all the fans,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s film titled Jailer, which is his 169th, is being helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie is set to release in April 2023.