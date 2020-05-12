Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ to release for Pongal 2021

Sun Pictures made the announcement and also released a motion poster.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe with director Siva will be a pongal release in January 2021. The announcement was made by Sun Pictures on Tuesday through a motion poster. This film will be the actor’s 11th pongal release. His super hit film Baasha too, was a Pongal release.

So far, the cast announced by the production team includes Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, Satish and others. According to reports, actor Meena is also playing a role in the film. Music for the film is by D Imman.

'Annaatthe' is a respectful way of addressing one’s superior and is considered to have its origins in the Madras dialect of the Tamil language. The title in Tamil has tilaks, indicating that Rajini probably might be playing some sort of don or an influential person in this film. In his last film, Darbar, he played a police commissioner avenging the death of his daughter.

Annatthe marks the first collaboration of director Siva with Rajinikanth, who is finally moving away from making films with only actor Ajith. The director has made four films consecutively with Ajith in the past few years which are: Veeram, Vedalalam, Vivegam and Viswasam. Veeram,Vedalam and Viswasam were blockbusters, while Vivegam failed to impress at the box-office.

While not much is known about this project yet, it is being speculated that the film will be set in a rural background. Cinematography for the film is by Vetri Palanisamy. The editor is Ruben and the art director is Milan.

Rajinikanth's previous film Darbar, which was highly anticipated because of his collaboration with director AR Murugadoss who has delivered several hit films with top stars like Vijay and Suriya, couldn’t live up to the expectations. The Superstar's last Pongal release was Petta in 2019, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by the same production company, Sun Pictures.