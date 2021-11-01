Rajinikanthâ€™s Annaatthe to Dulquerâ€™s Kurup: South Indian films releasing for Deepavali

Be it theatrical or OTT premiere, a number of Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films are lined up for release in the first two weeks of November.

This year and last, the production of several films was halted in view of the first and second waves of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result of this, the theatrical release of numerous films was postponed. However, marking the occasion of Deepavali festival, many creators have decided to release their movies. Be it theatrical or OTT premiere, a number of films are lined up for release for Deepavali 2021. We have put together a list of movies releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in the first two weeks of November.

Jai Bhim (Tamil â€“ Amazon Prime Video): Starring actor Suriya in the lead, Tamil legal drama Jai Bhim will stream on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video from November 2, ahead of Deepavali. The TJ Gnanavel directorial also stars Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh and Lijomol Jose, among others in the lead roles. Suriya is seen as a lawyer for the first time in his acting career. The movie explores caste-based discrimination and police brutality.

Annaatthe (Tamil â€“ Theatrical release): One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Annaatthe starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead is set to hit the big screens on November 4, coinciding with Deepavali. The ensemble cast of the Siva directorial includes Nayanthara, Meena, Khushboo, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, among others. Produced by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe is touted to be a rural drama.

Enemy (Tamil â€“ Theatrical release): Like Annaatthe, Enemy is also slated for theatrical release on Deepavali â€“ November 4. Starring actors Vishal and Arya in the lead, Enemy is an action drama. The Anand Shankar directorial also stars Mamta Mohandas, Prakash Raj and Mrinalini Ravi in important roles. As the title hints, the film tracks the lives of two friends-turned-enemies. Vishal will be seen as a cop, while the trailer hints that Arya might play the role of a criminal.

MGR Magan (Tamil â€“ Disney Plus Hotstar): Starring Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Sathyaraj, Mrinalini Ravi, Singam Puli and Saranya Ponvannan among others in important roles, this Tamil rural drama is all set for a direct OTT release on streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on November 4. The film is written and directed by Ponram. The film was initially slated for a theatrical release but that was postponed in view of the pandemic.

Vaa (Tamil â€“ Theatrical release): Helmed by director Rathina Shiva, Vaa stars Arun Vijay and Karthika Nair in the lead, with music by Thaman. The film has been in production for many years and is finally gearing up for a theatrical release this Deepavali. The teaser of the film was launched by Silambarasan. The film was initially titled Vaa Deal.

Kurup (Malayalam â€“ Theatrical release): Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead, Kurup is based on the real life story of one of Indiaâ€™s most wanted criminals, Sukumara Kurup. The Srinath Rajendran directorial will be released in five languages â€“ Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. Produced by Dulquer Salmaanâ€™s home banner, Wayfarer films, and co-produced by M-star, Kurup is set to release in theatres on November 12.

Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham ( Malayalam â€“ Theatrical release): Nivin Pauly and Grace Antonyâ€™s upcoming Malayalam film Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham w ill premiere on streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on November 12. Helmed by Android Kunjappan fame director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, it also features Sudheesh, Jaffer Idukki, Joy Mathew, Sivadasan Kannur and Vinay Forrt, among others.

Premam Poojyam (Kannada â€“ Theatrical release): Featuring actors Prem Kumar, Brinda Acharya and Aindrita Ray in pivotal roles, Premam Poojyam is set to release in theatres on November 12. The film is directed by Dr Raghavendra BS. Naveen Kumar has been roped in as the cinematographer while Raghavendra will also compose the music.

Mugil Pete (Kannada â€“ Theatrical release): Featuring Manuranjan Ravichandran, Kayadu Lohar, Tara, Avinash, Sadhukokila, Rangayana Raghu, Appanna and Prashanth Siddi in important roles, Mugil Pete is set to release in theatres on November 19. The film is written and directed by Bharat S Navunda, and bankrolled by Raksha Vijaykumar and co-produced by Moti Mahesh.

Manchi Rojulochaie (Telugu â€“ Theatrical release): Touted to be a rom-com, Manchi Rojulochaie is directed by Maruthi and jointly produced by V Celluloid and SKN. Starring Santosh Shoban and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead, the film is set to hit the big screens on November 4. The supporting cast includes Ajay Ghosh, Vennela Kishore, Harsha Chemudu, Saptagiri, Satyam Rajesh, Srinivas Reddy, Sudarshan and Praveen, among others. The technical crew comprises Anup Rubens as the music composer, Sai Sriram as the cinematographer and Ram Kumar as the art director.

Raja Vikramarka (Telugu â€“ Theatrical release): Espionage actioner Raja Vikramarka stars Kartikeya Gummakonda in the titular role, with Tanya Ravichandran, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Pasupathy, Harsha Vardhan, Sudhakar Komakula, Surya, Gemini Suresh and Jabardhasth Naveen playing other prominent roles. Directed by Sri Saripalli, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 12. Bankrolled by Rama Reddy, the film has editing by Jesvin Prabu, music by Prashanth R Vihari and cinematography by PC Mouli.

Pushpaka Vimanam (Telugu â€“ Theatrical release): Actor Anand Deverakondaâ€™s highly anticipated film Pushpaka Vimanam is set to release on November 12. Touted to be a family entertainer, the film stars Anand as a government school teacher, with Geeth Saini and Saanve Megghana playing other pivotal roles. The film is helmed by debutante director Damodara and backed by Vijay Deverakondaâ€™s King of the Hill Productions and Tanga Productions.

