Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh starrer Annaatthe to premiere on Sun TV

‘Annaatthe’ hit the big screens on November 4, marking the festival of Deepavali.

Tamil movie Annatthe, starring actors Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, is all set to stream on Sun TV. Annaatthe will be screened on the channel on January 14, coinciding with Pongal. The film is set to broadcast at 6.30 pm. Annaatthe hit the big screens on November 4, marking the occasion of Deepavali. It was later released on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Netflix.

Helmed by Siva, the film also stars an ensemble cast of actors including Meena, Khushboo, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj, among others. Siva is known for directing the Karthi and Tamannaah starrer Siruthai. Annaatthe revolves around the lives of Kaalaiyaan (Rajinikanth) and his sister Thanga Meenakshi (Keerhy Suresh). The film opened to mixed responses.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has the omantic drama Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in the pipeline, which co-stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in the lead. Nayanthara will be essaying the role of Kanmani. Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, the film marks the second-time collaboration between Nayanthara and VJS after the hit Tamil romantic comedy Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Keerthy Suresh has the sports drama Good Luck Sakhi and Sarkaru Vaari Paata in her kitty. Good Luck Sakhi co-stars actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. The first single titled ‘Bad Luck Sakhi’ was unveiled on November 8 last year. Helmed by filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, Keerthy essays the titular role of Sakhi, who is supposedly known for bringing bad luck and being jinxed. However, she undergoes training in rifle shooting and turns her life around. Presented by Dil Raju and bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri, Shyavya Varma has been roped in as the co-producer as well as the stylist.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata co-stars actor Mahesh Babu in the lead. It is slated to hit the big screens this year.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that superstar Rajinikanth has signed another project with filmmaker Siva. Further details are awaited.