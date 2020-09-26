Rajinikanth may write his own punch dialogues in ‘Annaatthe’

The film marks Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with director Siva, popular for making films such as 'Veeram' and 'Viswasam'.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe will soon resume shooting. The film marks Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with director Siva, popular for making films such as Veeram and Viswasam. According to industry sources, Rajinikanth will write his own punch dialogues in the movie. As per the report, Rajinikanth will be seen playing the role of a village president and the film will have some strong dialogues with the Super Star’s trademark elements.

Therefore, Rajinikanth has decided to write a few punch lines for him, and he has been in discussion with director Siva over the last few weeks. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is expected to join the sets and resume shooting from next month. The makers are currently busy erecting a set in Hyderabad to begin filming soon.

Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles. The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair. On being signed for Rajinikanth’s film, Keerthy said in a tweet: “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck by Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures.”

Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey .

From being awe struck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir @sunpictures #Thalaivar168 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) December 9, 2019

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who was last seen playing the baddie in Vijay’s Bigil, is most likely to be seen as the antagonist in this film, as per reports. Jackie made his Tamil debut with Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s critically-acclaimed Aaranya Kaandam. Recently, he was also seen playing a negative role in CV Kumar’s Tamil thriller Maayavan. If the latest rumours are anything to go by, Jackie will be pitted against Rajinikanth in Siva’s Annaatthe. If Jackie comes on board, it will be his reunion with Rajinikanth after three decades.

Rajinikanth was last seen playing an angry cop out to avenge his daughter’s death in Darbar, which was directed by A R Murugadoss. The film featured Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. Anirudh Ravichander had composed the music, while Santosh Sivan cranked the camera. Despite grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide, Darbar turned out to be a damp squib at the domestic box-office. Following the failure of Darbar, it is rumoured that Rajinikanth agreed to reduce his remuneration by half for Annaatthe. Darbar, which marked the first-time collaboration of Rajinikanth and A R Murugadoss, had incurred losses of Rs 70 crore. It's said to be one of the biggest disasters in the star’s career.

Content provided by Digital Native