Rajinikanth to launch daughter Soundarya’s voice-based app Hoote on Oct 25

Incidentally, Rajinikanth will also receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award on October 25.

Director and producer Soundarya Vishagan is all set to formally introduce her app — a voice-based app called Hoote — on Monday, October 25. Soundarya’s father and superstar Rajinikanth will formally launch the app on Monday, which is, coincidentally, the same day he will formally receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Incidentally, Rajinikanth has rendered his voice for the app.

Hoote would function like a social media platform on which people can put out voice notes instead of text. "People can express through their voice their thoughts, wishes and ideas just like they do in writing in any language of their choice,” Rajinikanth tweeted on Sunday, October 24. “I am very happy to launch this innovative, useful and the first of its kind, the HOOTE app, in my voice,” he added.

The app has been active for quite some time, but was yet to go public. Some celebrities, well-known figures and politicians already have accounts on the app. Actor and BJP leader Kushbu Sundar, popular music director Anirudh, CEO of Freshworks Gireesh Mathrubhoothan, actor Rana Daggubati and Gautam Gambhir are some of the figures that the app users will recognise.

In the tweet on Sunday, Rajinikanth said the launch of his daughter’s app will be one of the two special landmark moments that will take place on Monday. “Tomorrow is an important occasion for me with two important landmarks,” the actor said in his official statements in Tamil and English. The first is the award is to be conferred upon him "because of the love and support of the people." Second, his daughter Soundarya Vishagan is launching a voice-based app called Hoote.

The actor said he is thrilled to receive the award, and added that he wished director K Balanchader was alive to witness it. "I am overjoyed to be getting this award. I didn't imagine I would. I am only sad that KB sir is not here. After getting the award, I will speak to you all again,” said actor Rajinikanth, as he addressed the media at the gates of his Poes Gardens residence on Sunday, October 24.

Late director K Balanchader, fondly called “KB sir” by the film fraternity, is considered the figure who helped forge Rajini’s career, introducing him in the 1975 Tamil film, Apoorva Raagangal, in a brief, but significant role that had many audience spell-bound. The film starred Kamal Haasan and Sreedevi. Rajini would go on to act in many of KB’s films as his career took off and he eventually reached superstar proportions.

Rajinikanth, fondly referred to as Superstar or Thalaivar by his fans, will be the 51st recipient of the award. Former Union Minister Prakash Javedkar had first announced the news on April 1 this year. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is considered to be India’s highest film award and was first presented by the government of India in the year 1969 to commemorate Dadasaheb Phalke’s contribution to Indian cinema.