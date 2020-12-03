Rajinikanth to join the sets of ‘Annaatthe’ in January 2021

Flix Kollywood

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe shooting last happened in February just before the coronavirus pandemic struck worldwide and everything came to a standstill. On Thursday, Rajinikanth said he would float his political party in January 2021 and an announcement in that regard will be made on December 31, 2020. During the press meet, Rajnikanth mentioned that there is about 40% of the shooting remaining and now reports have emerged that full-fledged shooting is expected to resume next month in January 2021.

Even though the Tamil Nadu government has granted permission to resume film shootings with a maximum of 100-member crew, the makers of Annaatthe are yet to go back to the sets. Even though the team did some patchwork in the last few weeks, the shooting got stopped again when director Siva could not participate in the schedule as his father passed away. There are also reports that the producers of the film, Sun Pictures have said that they are more concerned about Rajinikanth''s health and will wait till the COVID-19 cases subside.

Annaatthe, marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and director Siruthai Siva.Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles. The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair. On being signed for Rajinikanth’s film, Keerthy said in a tweet: “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck by Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures.”

As per a Times of India report, Rajinikanth will write his own punch dialogues in the movie. As per the report, Rajinikanth will be seen playing the role of a village president and the film will have some strong dialogues. Therefore, Rajinikanth has decided to write a few punch lines for himself, and he has been in discussion with director Siva over the last few weeks. The makers are currently busy erecting a set in Hyderabad to begin filming soon.

Rajinikanth was last seen playing an angry cop out to avenge his daughter’s death in Darbar, which was directed by A R Murugadoss. The film featured Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. Anirudh Ravichander had composed the music, while Santosh Sivan cranked the camera. Despite grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide, Darbar turned out to be a damp squib at the box-office. Following the failure of Darbar, it is rumoured that Rajinikanth agreed to reduce his remuneration by half for Annaatthe. Darbar, which marked the first collaboration of Rajinikanth and A R Murugadoss, had incurred losses of Rs 70 crore. It's said to be one of the biggest disasters in the star’s career.

