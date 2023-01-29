Rajinikanth issues public notice over commercial use of his image and voice

The actor’s lawyer Elambharathi issued a public notice warning of legal action against those who commercially use certain aspects of the actor's personality.

Rajinikanth’s advocate S Elambharathi has issued a public notice on the infringement of the actor’s personality rights, and warned of legal action against those who commercially exploit any unique elements of the actor's personality without taking his consent. Elambharathi issued a public notice warning of civil and criminal proceedings against those who infringe upon the actor's personality, including his voice, image, name, and other unique mannerisms of his.

The notice issued on Saturday, January 28, stated that only the actor has the control over the commercial utilisation of his personality, name, voice, image, etc. The notice also said that several mediums, platforms, product manufacturers were misappropriating his name, image, voice, caricature image, and artistic image, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated images to create confusion among the public and to entice them to buy certain products or to access the medium through which the actor's mannerisms were misused.

The notice said, "His charisma and nature as an actor and human being has earned him the title of 'Superstar' called by millions of his fans across the world. The sheer proportion of his fan base and his respect across the film industry is unmatched and indisputable. Any damage or violation to his reputation would entail great loss to our client having its effect over many spheres.”

Rajinikanth is presently shooting for the film Jailer which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. The cast includes big names such as Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Shiva Rajkumar. The film is expected to release on April 14.