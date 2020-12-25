Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to severe BP fluctuations

The actor has been isolating himself after several crew members on his upcoming film tested positive for coronavirus; however he tested negative.

Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Apollo hospitals in Hyderabad following severe fluctuations in his blood pressure, as per a hospital statement. The actor has been shooting in Hyderabad for the last 10 days but the shoot was suspended after at least four people on the sets tested positive, while the actor himself had tested negative. He has been isolating himself ever since, but had been admitted on Friday morning due to blood pressure issues.

A press release by Apollo Hospitals said, “Mr.Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. Rajnikanth was tested on 22 December for Covid 19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely.” (sic)

“Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable,” the note added. (sic)