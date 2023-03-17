Rajesh Gopinathan resigns as TCS CEO & MD, K Krithivasan to take over

K Krithivasan will take over as CEO and MD in the next financial year subject to shareholdersâ€™ approval, TCS said in a statement.

CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Rajesh Gopinathan, has tendered his resignation. The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on Thursday, March 16, appointed K Krithivasan as the Chief Executive Officer Designate with immediate effect. He shall take over as the CEO and MD of the company in the next financial year, subject to shareholder's approval, TCS said. Gopinathanâ€™s resignation will be effective from September 15 this year.

In a stock exchange filing, TCS said that Gopinathan resigned to pursue other interests. He has worked with the company for 22 years and had a six-year tenure as CEO and MD. Krithivasan, who is also a senior employee, joined TCS in 1989. He is currently President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at TCS.

During his long tenure at TCS, he has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large programme management and sales. Krithivasan is also a member of the Board of Directors of TCS Iberoamerica, TCS Ireland and the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG.