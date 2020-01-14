Rajeev Ravi’s ‘Thuramukham’ shooting wrapped up

Nivin Pauly and Nimisha Sajayan are playing the lead in this film, which is about the famous protests against the ‘chappa’ system practiced in the 1950s.

Flix Mollywood

Cinematographer and filmmaker Rajeev Ravi has been working tirelessly on his ambitious project Thuramukham for the past several months and finally, the shooting has been wrapped up completely.

Thuramukham is now in the post-production stage. The first look of this film was out a few days ago and it did manage to garner the attention of the film buffs. The poster featured its lead actor Nivin Pauly and gave a glimpse of what the story is all about – the Chappa system.

Thuramukham is based on the popular play of the same name, which was written by KM Chidambaram. Scripted by Gopan Chidambaram, son of KM Chidambaram, the film is on the famous protests against the ‘chappa’ system that was practiced in the Cochin harbor during the 1950s. In the despicable Chappa system copper coins were thrown to waiting workers and whoever manages to get one will be guaranteed work. The melee that followed once resulted in police firing and three laborers in Mattancherry succumbed to the injuries. This tale will be told in the film.

The film has Nivin Pauly and Nimisha Sajayan playing the lead roles. It also has Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, and Poornima Indrajith in the cast. Thuramukham is produced by Sukumar Thekkepat under the banner Thekkepat Films.

While Thuramukham is gearing up for release, Nivin Pauly will shift his focus to Padavettu and Gauri. Padavettu is bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne under his banner Sunny Wayne Productions. Liju Krishna will be debuting as director with this flick and has scripted it as well.

Rajeev Ravi, meanwhile, will be directing a segment of an anthology film. The anthology will have four segments, directed by Rajeev, Aashiq Abu, Venu and Jay R Krishnan respectively. Thuramukham is Rajeev’s fourth film as a director, after making critically acclaimed films like Annayum Rasoolum, Njan Steve Lopez and Kammattipadam.

