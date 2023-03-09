Rajasthan woman judge blackmailed with morphed pictures

The judge in her complaint to the police said the criminals had access to information about her daily schedule and her children's schools.

news Crime

Unidentified miscreants morphed the pictures of a woman judge in Jaipur and demanded Rs 20 lakh, threatening to bring 'disgrace' to her and her family, police sources said. The woman judge has registered a complaint in Jaipur at the Sadar police station. No arrests have been made so far.

In the complaint, she alleged that pictures were taken from social media, morphed and turned obscene. They were sent to the woman judge in an envelope when she was in court. A parcel was sent to the judge with three morphed pictures in the courtroom, and another letter was sent to her at the government residence. Both parcels carried threatening letters and asked for a sum of Rs 20 lakh.

The woman judge in the complaint said that her stenographer in court brought a parcel on February 7 which contained sweets and an envelope. It had three edited pictures of her. One of the pictures was cross marked and had obscene remarks written on them. It also had her husband's phone number. The blackmailer had picked the picture from her social media account.

On February 27, a similar parcel was sent to her residence. The judge in her complaint, said that she felt someone was chasing her and had access to information about her daily schedule and her children's schools.

Rajendra Chaudhary, president of the Rajasthan Judiciary Officers Association, said, "We demand the strictest action in this matter from the High Court administration and DGP."

This is not the first instance where judges have been threatened in Rajasthan. In 2021, a Bundi district and session judge was threatened with dire consequences. In the same year, Judge Ajay Kumar Sharma, who was hearing the case of the Jaipur bomb blast, received a letter with threats at his residence.