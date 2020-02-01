Rajamouli's 'RRR' to have a special song for Alia Bhatt?

This film marks Alia’s debut into the South Indian film industry.

Flix Tollywood

Reports are rife that director SS Rajamouli is planning a special song for Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt in the upcoming magnum opus RRR. Apparently Alia’s role in the film is very limited as a result of which the makers are contemplating including a special song featuring her.

However, there is no confirmation on this yet.

In the meantime, Bollywood actort Ajay Devgn has joined the sets and the scenes involving him are currently being shot.

Director Rajamouli shared a picture with Ajay Devgn. He tweeted saying,"All of us are supercharged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome, Sir!".

The film’s star cast will also include the English actress Olivia Morris who has been roped in to play the role Jennifer, the love-interest of Jr NTR’s character. The other foreign actors in the star cast include Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson, playing the baddies.

DVV Danayya is bankrolling this mega budget multi starrer under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs 300 crores and SS Rajamouli is wielding the megaphone.

Ram Charan is playing Alluri Seetharamaraju and Jr NTR is playing the role of Komaram Bheem in this period flick set in the pre-independence era. While Jr NTR will be sporting a bulky look with a beard, Ram Charan will be seen with a completely different new hairstyle. A top hairstylist has been brought in to work on it. This definitely has the fans thrilled.

MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing. Massive and extravagant sets have been erected for shooting a fight sequence, which will be the highlight of the film, say sources.

RRR is slated to hit the marquee in July this year and the shooting is progressing at a breakneck speed.

(Content provided by Digital Native)