Rajamouli’s RRR will not release on October 13

'RRR' has a strong star cast, including Ram Charan, Jr NTR stars, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Olivia Morris, among others.

SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated magnum opus RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, will not be released on October 13, as planned earlier. The new release date hasn't been disclosed yet, but sources say that the producers are waiting for movie theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to start operating normally.

According to the film's production house, as quoted by the IANS, the makers have stressed that since theatres across the world won't be open on or by October 13, 2021, they will soon decide and announce a new release date. “The post production of #RRR is currently in the pipeline and is expected to be completed by October 2021. We are postponing the release and cannot announce a new date as theatres are indefinitely closed,” PEN India Limited tweeted.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights of RRR across north India, under the banner of PEN Marudhar Entertainment. They also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages.Lyca Productions has acquired the theatrical distribution rights for Tamil Nadu.

RRR has a strong line-up of actors including Ram Charan and Jr NTR stars alongside Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in supporting roles.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is being produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film is touted as a fictional tale set in the backdrop of the pre-independence era. In the film, Ram Charan would be seen essaying the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju and Jr NTR would be seen in the character of Komaram Bheem. The first videos of both actors have been released by the makers respectively on YouTube and have received a good response.

The film has recently wrapped up its last schedule in Ukraine with the lead cast and post-production works happening for the movie.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has now started working on another yet to be titled film, RC15, which is being directed by Shankar and has Kaira Advani as the female lead. The movie is being touted as a political drama.

(With IANS input)