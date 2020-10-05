Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ resumes shooting in Hyderabad, filmmakers plan two-month schedule

Reports suggest that the filmmakers plan to complete all the scenes featuring the supporting cast in this schedule.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR will finally resume shooting after a long hiatus. As per reports, the shoot is expected to commence on Monday in Hyderabad. The filmmakers have apparently planned a two-month long schedule in which they will try and complete all the scenes featuring the supporting cast.

The scenes involving Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be shot much later as both the actors are not expected to join the sets soon. Ram Charan, as per sources, will join the sets of RRR after wrapping up shooting for his portion of his father Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya. Ram Charan plays an extended cameo in the film.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independence era, and will be based on the lives of two real-life heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. “This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli had said at an event last year. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in important roles.

In March, the makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character in a special video. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Sitaramaraju, with Jr NTR’s voice introducing the character. He compares Ramaraju to fire and says that even death fears him, that even life and bullet surrender to him. In RRR, Jr NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern-day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period flashback episode.

Lyricist and writer Madhan Karky has confirmed that Jr NTR will be dubbing with his own voice for the film.Interestingly, Jr NTR had done the voice over for the special video that the team had released recently, and also did the Tamil dubbing for it. He had tweeted, “Working from home for @RRRMovie with Director @ssrajamouli and Composer @mmkeeravaani. A remote voice recording supervision session. @tarak9999 was brilliant with his Tamil dialogue delivery. Can’t wait for you to hear his voice for RathamRanamRowthiram #RRR.”

Working from home for @RRRMovie with Director @ssrajamouli and Composer @mmkeeravaani



A remote voice recording supervision session.@tarak9999 was brilliant with his Tamil dialogue delivery.



Can’t wait for you to hear his voice for #RathamRanamRowthiram#RRR pic.twitter.com/COauLI7oP9 — Madhan Karky (@madhankarky) March 27, 2020

RRR was planned to be released in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021. However, Rajamouli recently clarified that the release date can only be confirmed after the shoot is completed. Presented by D Parvathy, the film is being produced under the banner of DVV Entertainments, by DVV Danayya.