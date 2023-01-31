Raja Singh targets Muslims with hate speech in Mumbai, Hyderabad cops issue notice

BJP MLA T Raja Singh calls for violence against Muslims at the Hindu Janakrosh Morcha event held in Mumbai.

news Crime

The Manghalhat police under Hyderabad commissionerate on Monday, January 30, issued a show-cause notice to BJP MLA T Raja Singh, for his inflammatory speech calling for violence against Muslims at the Hindu Janakrosh Morcha event. Speaking at the event, which was held in Mumbai on January 29, the controversial MLA had made several derogatory remarks against Muslims and asked the Hindus gathered at the event to boycott Muslim vendors.

In his provocative speech, the suspended BJP MLA, said, “I appeal to every Hindu brother as the coming days are for a struggle. It is time for a war. Every Hindu should unite and become like Chatrapathi Shivaji.” Following the speech, the Manghalhat police issued a notice against Raja Singh, accusing him of violating the Telangana High Court order.

Singh was arrested under the Preventive Detention Act by the Telangana police on August 25 last year, for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed. The High Court later granted him bail after imposing several conditions, including a ban on making derogatory videos. The police have asked the Goshamahal MLA to respond within two days.

At the event, Singh suggested that there was a conspiracy to change the demography of India and called for a law on population control. “In Mumbai, the population of these people have been increasing, along with that their domain is also growing. Wherever the population of Hindus is less, they will torture the Hindus there. To the extent that they will sell their products for very low prices.”

He wondered how the population of Muslims was increasing. “There should be a law on population control. Else in the near future, everywhere you will just see gol topiyaan (Muslim skull caps). While our motto is ‘we two, ours two’ but their motto is ‘we two, ours fifty’. If this situation continues, there will be no space to keep foot in Mumbai nor in Bharat.” Right Wing groups in India often raise such allegations but census data has shown that while the rate of growth of Muslim population fell by 4.7%.

Calling for a boycott of Halal-certified products, he cautioned yoga guru Ramdev of Patanjali to not give Halal certificates to his products.

Alleging that “Jihadis” are occupying places like Shirdi and Mahim fort, he said that the government should focus on these areas. He called upon the Hindus gathered to make it an electoral issue of razing illegal structures in Shirdi and Mahim during the Municipal elections.

The BJP MLA also sought for a law against “love jihad” in both Maharashtra and across the country. “Unless there is a law against conversions, cow slaughter and love jihad, we should not keep quiet.” Referring to the Maharashtra government, he said, “You either bring a law, or we know how to bring them.”