Raj Kundra and his associate get bail in pornography films case

Raj Kundra, who is also the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested earlier in July.

news Crime

A magistrate court in Mumbai, on Monday, September 20, granted bail to businessman Raj Kundra, an accused in the pornography films case. He was arrested two months ago. Raj Kundra's associate Ryan Thorpe, who was arrested along with him in July, was also granted bail by the court. Raj Kundra has been directed to pay a surety of Rs 50,000. He was accused of creating and streaming porn videos, Kundra, who is also the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on July 19 after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Kundra (46) had filed a bail plea before the court, claiming there was not a single evidence against him in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Mumbai police Crime Branch in the case. The businessman, in the plea, had claimed there was no evidence of him being "actively" involved in the creation of alleged porn content and that he was being made a "scapegoat" in the case.

Kundra, whose earlier bail applications were rejected, has contended that since the Mumbai Police have already filed a chargesheet, it is clear that the probe against him is over and he is now entitled to bail. Through his lawyer Prashant Patil, Kundra pointed out that after the first chargesheet was filed in April against nine other accused, eight were enlarged on bail and sought bail on grounds of parity with them.

Among other things, Kundra has said that he was associated with a company that owns the apps in question, HotShot and Bollyfame, for only 10 months. Seeking his release, he also cited the risk of contracting COVID-19 in the jail.

The alleged porn scam came to light early this year when the Malad police raided a bungalow at Madh Island, where porn films were reportedly being shot, leading to the arrest of the filmmakers, the actors, and the technical staff. The Mumbai Police had formed a special investigation team and filed multiple FIRs in the case after more complainants, including some television and film industry actors, came forward.

In August this year, actor Shilpa Shetty, in a statement following the arrest of her husband, said that she and her family do not deserve a media trial.

"Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed...not only to me but also to my family."

"MY STAND...I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity 'Never complain, never explain'. All I will say is, as it's an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary," she added. "As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then, I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same," Shilpa further wrote.

"I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I've never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family's and 'my right' to privacy in these times. We don't deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!" she had said.

(With input from PTI and IANS)