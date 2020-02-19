Raj B Shetty’s film with Rishab Shetty gets title

Touted to be a gangster flick, the film will star director Raj Shetty along with Rishab Shetty.

Raj B Shetty, who made his directorial debut with Ondu Motteya Kathe in 2017, is now gearing up for the release of his second film. Yes, the title of his upcoming film has finally been revealed. The team began with the working title Hari Hara but now it has been confirmed that the film will be titled Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana.

This film, touted to be a gangster flick, will have no heroines and the only female character will be the actor playing the mother’s role. Interestingly, it has two heroes – Rishab Shetty and Raj B Shetty, who is also the director.

On the lengthy title, director Raj B Shetty said in an interview to the New Indian Express that Hari Hara was the title that he had in mind when scripting the film but he decided to change the title as he felt that it would not reflect on the strength of the character, which is why he decided on Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana.

About the film, the director revealed, “Power dynamics and relationship conflicts do not happen only in the underworld. It also happens between the writer and director in the film industry, or when the henchman and the controller come together, and they present a winning combination, which is what I have tried to explore with this film.”

Besides directing, Raj B Shetty is also one of the producers of the film. He is bankrolling it along with Ravi Rai Kalasa and Vachan Shetty under the banner of Lighter Buddha Films. The technical crew of Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana includes Praveen Shriyan for editing and cinematography, and Midhun Mukundan for scoring the tunes. The film is now in the post-production stage and is likely to hit the marquee in June this year.

