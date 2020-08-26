Raiza Wilson completes shooting for her next during lockdown

Caarthick Raju who is making 'Soorpanagai' with Regina Cassandra is directing this film.

Flix Kollywood

Director Caarthick Raju of Thirudan Police fame's next Tamil-Telugu bilingual Soorpanagai which went on floors earlier this year with Regina Cassandra is nearing completion. With the director waiting for the release of his film, he has completed shooting for his next, an emotional thriller with Raiza Wilson and Harish Uthaman in the lead. This film has been shot during the lockdown period.

In an interview to Times of India, the director was quoted saying, "Velraj sir (cinematographer), Dhilip Subbarayan (action choreographer), Sam CS (music composer), Sabu Joseph (editor) and I were getting bored at home. We sought permission to shoot with a limited crew and got the required go-ahead. Rajsekhar Varma, who backed my Soorpanagai, is producing this one as well.”

The director also added that the film was shot in a span of 28 days at Sirumalai in Dindigul. "All the 28 people who were part of the shoot, including the cast and the crew, did a COVID-19 test before and after the shoot. We had taken all the precautions and shot with complete care," he added.

The film which is a bilingual also stars Bala Saravanan and Kaali Venkat in the Tamil version, Sathyam Rajesh and Madhu Nandan are in the Telugu version. It also has Rangasthalam fame Anasuya and Monica, who played Karthi’s daughter in Kaithi.

On the other hand, Raiza Wilson has Kadhalikka Yarumillai starring GV Prakash Kumar in the lead roles with Guru Somasundaram which is being directed by Kamal Prakash. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Sha Ra, Anandaraj, Kausalya and others in supporting roles. GV Prakash, besides playing the lead role, is also composing the tunes for this film. S Venkatesh and T Shiavnandeeswaran are in charge of the film’s cinematography and editing. The film is based on the short film Highway Kadhali.

Meanwhile, Caarthick Raju's film with Regina is touted to be a mystery thriller and this film will have the right mixture of action and comedy. Sources in the know say that Regina, who plays an archaeologist, will be doing all the stunts herself without opting for body doubles. Recently the makers roped in Akshara Gowda to play the second lead in it.

The film which is also a bilingual has been titled Soorpanagai for the Tamil version and Nene Naa as for the Telugu version.

