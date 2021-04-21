Raiza Wilson blames Chennai dermatologist for botched treatment, doc denies

Dr Bhairavi Senthil has refuted the claims made by Raiza and said that she will be initiating legal action against the actor.

Flix Kollywood

On Friday, actor Raiza Wilson shared a photo of herself, on social media, with a swollen, bruised eye. She alleged that her skin treatment under dermatologist Dr Bhairavi Senthil had gone wrong. Raiza claimed that she was forced to get a procedure done although she didn’t ask for it. The actor also said that she had been trying to contact the doctor after her skin reacted to the procedure. But the doctor was unreachable, according to Raiza.

Raiza Wilson had gone to consult the dermatologist on Friday in Chennai. Mentioning that she only went in for a simple facial treatment, the Pyaar Prema Kaadhal fame wrote, “Visited @drbhairavisenthil yesterday for a simple facial treatment, she forced me to do a procedure which I did not need, and this is the result. She refused to meet me or talk to me today. Her staff said she's out of town (sic)."

Dr Bhairavi Senthil responded to the allegations made by Raiza in a press statement issued on Tuesday. According to the statement issued by Dr Bhairavi on behalf of her clinic Behanced Luxe Dermatol, the clinical procedure undertaken by Raiza involved the administration of substances in the facial skin to enhance and rejuvenate the skin cells. Refuting claims made by Raiza, Dr Bhairavi stated that the treatment was carried out only after getting due declarations and written consent from the client. Dr Bhairavi also highlighted that the actor had undergone this procedure several times in the past but had not raised complaints then.

Although the dermatologist acknowledged that Raiza had developed bruises as a side-effect following the treatment on Friday, she said that the said rupture was not serious in nature and would subside in some time without causing damage to the skin.

Dr Bhairavi also added that she will be initiating legal action against the actor. “Ryza Wilson who is well aware of these facts has purposely made a statement and published her photograph in order to defame our clinic The statement made by Ms. Ryza Wilson is derogatory and had grossly affected the name, reputation of mine and my clinic. Therefore, I am constrained to initiate legal proceedings against Ryza Wilson and shall claim apology and suitable compensation for the said defamation, loss and mental agony suffered by me,” the statement issued by the clinic read.

Raiza rose to fame through the television reality show Bigg Boss and Tamil movie Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. Raiza received appreciation from fans and accolades for her performance in the film. Raiza currently has more than four projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the upcoming movies The Chase, Alice, Kadhalikka Yarumillai and Hashtag Love. She will also be sharing the screen with Vishnu Vishal in FIR.