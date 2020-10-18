Rains upstream trigger floods in Krishna river, second warning for Prakasam barrage

Jagan Mohan Reddy sought a grant of Rs 2,250 crore to take up relief and restoration measures in the state from the Union Government.

news Rains

The incessant rain in the upstream of river Krishna has triggered floods leading to overflow. Over the last week, the upper catchment of the river in both states witnessed heavy rains as a result of a low depression over the Bay of Bengal.

According to reports, the Srisailam project and Nagarjuna Sagar dam on the river have received heavy inflow. Srisailam has had over 6 lakh cusecs inflow with an outflow 5.90 lakh cusecs of outflow through 10 gates at the height of 33 feet. With Nagarjuna Sagar receiving an inflow of around 4.30 lakh cusecs from upstream and other tributaries, 18 crust gates were opened.

Along with water released from Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects, the inflow following rains in upper catchment of the river led to increase of water levels at Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management department the authorities are maintaining 6,02,245 cusecs outflow against the inflow of the same. Officials have earlier opened all 70 flood gates of the Prakasam Barrage.

A second danger warning is under maintenance. State Commissioner of SDMA K Kannababu in a statement urged the people/residents along the low lying areas of the river to go to flood relief centres set up by the government early.

Several areas under Karakatta of Krishna river in Vijayawada were inundated and several thousands of acres of crops were damaged in Krishna and Guntur districts along the river basin.

On the other hand the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal AP on Sunday and Rayalaseema on Monday and Tuesday.

Heavily affected by rains-floods Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sought a grant of Rs 2,250 crore to take up relief and restoration measures in the state from the Union government.