Rains in Telangana for next foru days, predicts IMD

Hyderabad saw incessant rain from Friday evening across many parts of the city, by Saturday morning many localities witnessed flooding.

Telangana to witness moderate thundershowers for the next four days heavy at isolated places says Indian Meteorological Department in Hyderabad on Saturday. The day will see many places across the state receive moderate thundershower accompanied by lightning at isolated places, predicts IMD.

For Hyderabad, IMD issued a yellow warning with a forecast of cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers with intense spells at some parts of the city.

IMD expects an impact of water pooling on roads and low lying areas, traffic congestions, tree and electric pole fallings. The IMD has suggested district administration to restrict the movement of the public and advise the municipal corporation to begin clearing warterlogged areas within the city.

The Rangaredy distrct collector on Saturday issued a circular cancelling leaves and perissions for public holidays for revneue department officials. The entire distrct adminsitrtaion has been asked to be on high alert.

A Twitter user Srikar Kulkarni tweeted that P&T colony of Dilkushnagar the water has risen 4 feet from the ground inundating several houses.In the tweet Srikar was appealing to the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao for assistance.