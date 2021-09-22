Rains in Telangana to continue in several parts till September 25

Hyderabad will see light to moderate rains in the next 24 hours, said Dr K Naga Ratna, the director of IMD in the city.

news Weather

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a yellow warning (a weather warning to be prepared) for the next two days in Telangana. On Wednesday, September 22, most parts of Telangana have received rains across various districts. Hyderabad, too, received light to moderate rainfall, which is expected to continue for the next two days. While the IMD’s forecast has predicted light to moderate rains or thundershowers across many areas in the state over the next few days, the yellow warning has been issued for the next two days.

Addressing the media, Dr K Naga Ratna, Director of IMD Hyderabad, said, “The South-West monsoon is normal over Telangana. Rains have occurred in most places in Telangana. While light rains occurred at many places, moderate rains and heavy rains occured at isolated places.”

In the past 24 hours, Hyderabad recorded 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius. Telangana has recorded 33% excess record this season which began on 1 June 2021, added the Director.

Sharing details of the forecast for the next two to three days, the Director said that the state is likely to witness light to moderate rains and thundershowers over many places. “In the next 2-3 days, Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rains and thundershowers over many places in the next 2-3 days. Heavy showers are expected in Adilabad, Mancherial, Medak, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Medak, Nizamabad, Kamareddy. Thunderstorms are very likely to occur at many places in the next 2-3 days. Hyderabad will have light to moderate rains in the next 24 hours,” he explained.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society’s forecast, several parts of the city will continue to witness light to moderate rains for the next three days. With more rains in store, the temperature will remain under control, with a maximum temperature in Hyderabad expected to be around 30-32 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will range between 21-23 degrees Celsius.

