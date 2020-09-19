Rains lash many parts of Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar records highest rainfall of 20 cm

As per the forecast, Telangana will continue to receive heavy rainfall for the next three days.

news Weather

Several places in Hyderabad received rainfall on Saturday, leading to power cuts and traffic jams.

As per the Telangana State Planning Development Society (TSPDS), the state’s official weather forecasting website, Kapra received the highest rainfall of 7.2 cm followed by Uppal at 5.7 cm.

The other places which received rainfall in the city include: Ameerpet, Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Bahadurpura, Himayatnagar, Khairatabad, Shaikpet, Asifnagar, Nampally, Amberpet, Musheerabad, Kukkatpally, Secunderabad, Balanagar, Quthbullapur, Malkajgiri, Charminar, Saidabad and Sarroornagar.

The Indian Meteorological Department in its weather warning on Saturday said that ‘light’ to ‘moderate’ rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in many parts of the city including intense spells in one or two places in Hyderabad.

The IMD expected the following impact due to the rains: water pooling on roads and low lying areas in most places; traffic congestion at most locations; wet and slippery roads; trees and electric poles falling; electricity, water and other disturbances for a few hours and drainage clogging.

The IMD observed that a low pressure area is likely to develop over Northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood by Sunday.

“It is likely to become more marked over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during subsequent 24 hours,” IMD said.

Warning about heavy rainfall in the state for the next three days, TSPDS said, “The cyclonic circulation over Telangana and adjoining Vidarbha and extends upto 0.9 km above mean sea level has became less marked. Under its influence fairly wide spread rainfall with isolated heavy rain is expected over the state for next three days.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Addakal in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana recorded the highest rainfall of 20.8 cm followed by Madopad in Jogulamba Gadwal with 10.6 cm. While the rainfall in Mahabunagar was categorized as ‘very heavy rainfall,’ the rainfall in Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Rangareddy districts was categorized as ‘heavy rainfall.’



