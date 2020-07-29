Parts of Kerala have been witnessing heavy rains since Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Thiruvananthapuram issued an orange warning in six districts of the state. According to IMDâ€™s weekly forecast, the southern districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam will witness isolated heavy showers (64.5 - 115.5mm ) to very heavy rains (115.6 - 204.4 mm) on Wednesday. An orange warning (Be prepared) has also been issued to these six districts.

Parts of the state capital saw heavy showers on Wednesday morning, leading to the Aruvikkara dam shutters being opened to prevent flooding. The shutters were initially opened by about 10 cm and later raised to 30 cm, according to reports.

In Kochi, several arterial roads in the city were flooded due to rains on Wednesday. Areas such as the MG Road, Vytilla, regions near KSRTC stand, P&T Colony and West Kochi neighbourhoods such as Thoppumpady, Palluruthy, Edakochi etc remained water logged. Further, houses in Perumpadappu in Palluruthy region and Maradu have also been flooded, according to reports.

Following heavy rains in Pathanamthitta, the district collector informed that the shutters of Maniyar dam on Kakkatar river will have to be opened to avoid flooding. The district administration has informed those living on the banks of the Kakattar to remain cautious. Shutters of dams including Neyyar, Boothathankettu, Malankara, Siruvani (for TN use), Moolathara, Karapuzha, Kuttiyadi and Pazhassi have been opened to avoid flooding in different districts.

In Kottayam, a rain induced landslip was reported near a railway tunnel in Chingavanam, cutting off rail road connectivity between the district and Thiruvananthapuram. A few roads running by the Meenachil river in the district also collapsed due to water logging in the Kottayam Municipal Corporation region.

Rains are expected to continue over the week. Four districts, namely- Idukki and three northern districts of Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram - have been issued an orange warning (isolated heavy showers to very heavy rains) on Thursday.

Fishermen have been warned to not venture out into the sea by the IMD which has forecasted squally weather with wind speeds ranging between 40-50 kmph as likely to prevail off the Kerala coast.

No rain related casualties have been reported so far in the state.